Amitabh Bachchan says he is fine

Jodhpur: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has assured his fans and well wishers that he is doing well after getting treated by his team of doctors.

Yesterday, the 75-year-old actor’s cryptic blog post on getting his doctors from Mumbai to “fiddle around” with his body had sparked worries about his health.

“I am getting my team of Doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again… I will rest and keep informed in process,” Bachchan, who is in the city to shoot for “Thugs of Hindostan” wrote in his blog.

His wife Jaya Bachchan said he had pain in his neck and back due to the heavy costumes of the film.

Bachchan today again took to his blog and other social media accounts to give a health update.

In a poetic post in Hindi the actor said he was not feeling well and had to call his doctors for the treatment, but now he is doing fine. (PTI)