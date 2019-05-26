Amit visits ARTO Office Samba, ICC construction site

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Amit Sharma, Special Secretary to Government, Transport Department with Additional Charge of J&K Road Safety Council on Saturday visited the Office of Assistant Road Transport Officer Samba and conducted site visit of upcoming Vehicle Inspection and Certification Centre at Vijaypur.

The Special Secretary, Transport was accompanied by RTO Jammu Dhaneter Singh, ARTO Samba Esha Chib, ARTO Shafqat, MVI Surinder Kumar and other concerned officers.

Amit Sharma conducted the visit to assess routine functioning of ARTO office in Samba district besides ensuring that Public Services are delivered in a time-bound manner and total professionalism is exhibited by the Transport Department, while performing duties. He took a round of entire complex with officers of various sections of ARTO office and directed that there should be total transparency, while conducting Learner’s License tests and Field-Tests for issuance of licenses, especially when maximum services of the Department are being provided through online mode.

Amit directed the RTO Jammu to conduct regular inspections of all nine ARTO offices under his jurisdiction and keep improvising towards ensuring that employees of Transport Department remain motivated and vigilant and provide Helplines at all district levels, as it is running successfully at RTO Jammu office, so that prompt service can be delivered to people besides ending role of touts or middlemen in Transport sector, which is need of the hour.

Amit also appreciated the work of ARTO Samba and directed her to expedite and finish all pendency in a time-bound manner.

Special Secretary Transport Amit Sharma alongwith team of Transport Department also conducted a site inspection of upcoming first Inspections-cum-Certification Centre (ICC) in J&K in Vijaypur which is Opposite Construction Site of AIIMS Jammu.

During the inspection visit, AEE of JKPCC assured Special Secretary Amit that they are going to bring state-of-the-art infrastructure here and special automated checking of vehicles can be conducted for professional check-up and certification of vehicles here.

Before leaving, Amit directed RTO Jammu to direct one MVI to daily monitor the pace of progress on Inspections-cum-Certification Centre (ICC) besides submitting weekly report to the Administrative Department about quality of work and progress.