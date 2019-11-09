Amit Shah welcomes SC order on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court judgement on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, saying the order will prove to be a milestone and further strengthen India’s unity and integrity.
In a series of tweets, Shah appealed to all communities and religions to accept the decision of the apex court with ease and remain committed to ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’ (one India, great India).
“I am confident that this landmark judgment given by the Supreme Court will prove to be a milestone in itself. This decision will further strengthen India’s unity, integrity and great culture,” he said. (PTI)
