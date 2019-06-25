Amit Shah visiting Kashmir on June 26

Share Share Share 0

JAMMU: Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah will arrive at Srinagar on two-day State visit on June 26.

Shah will also pay obeisance at Shri Amarnath Shrine in Kashmir.

This would be Amit Shah’s first visit to the State after winning parliament election and taking charge of Union Home Ministry.

A senior BJP leader said, “The Home Minister will perform traditional Pooja at Amarnath cave and later review the security situation in the Valley. During the visit he would be briefed about the security situation in Kashmir, particularly the drills carried out for safety of Amarnath pilgrims.”