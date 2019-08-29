Amit Shah urges women to shun plastic bags

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged women not to use plastic bags and suggested that they carry cloth bags for shopping.

Shah said the Centre was also mulling to take strong steps to stop the production of single-use plastic in a bid to save the environment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a resolve of Swachh Bharat (clean India). But, plastic is the biggest hindrance in realising that vision, he said.

“That is why our PM, in his Independence Day speech, urged the citizens to take up a movement against plastic from October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary),” Shah said addressing a gathering here.

“I urge all the women to stop the use of plastic bags while going out for shopping. Instead, they can carry a cloth bag, which would last for 10 years,” he said. (PTI)