Amit Shah to chair Northeast meeting at Guwahati: Jitendra

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will chair the two-day Plenary meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) at Guwahati on 3rd and 4th of August. The meeting will be co-chaired by Union DoNER Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh and will be attended by the Governors and Chief Ministers of all the eight States of the North Eastern region.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday after formally releasing the North Eastern Council (NEC) Newsletter, Dr Jitendra Singh said, that it will be the first plenary meeting of the North Eastern Council after the Modi Government began its second term and also the first to be chaired by Amit Shah after he took over as the Union Home Minister. The two-day Plenary meeting will comprise of separate sessions devoted to different aspects related to the development and security of the region.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, even though the North Eastern Council was constituted in 1971, long before the setting up of a separate Ministry for Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), but it was re-structured and reoriented by the Modi Government, so that it could function as a state-of-the-art resource centre for North Eastern Region with necessary resources, knowledge and skills. The purpose was to make the Council a catalyst for endeavors which could overcome several topographical and other hurdles in the way of the development of the North Eastern region, he said.

Narendra Modi was the first Prime Minister, who specially travelled to NEC Headquarters at Shillong to participate in plenary meeting of NEC held on 27th May, 2016. Later, Modi Government decided to give a new orientation to the Council. The North-Eastern Council primarily acts as a facilitator between the Central Ministries and the State Governments for economic and infrastructural development, the security-related issues are dealt by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The focus is on issues like emerging areas of livelihood, entrepreneurship, venture funds, start-ups, inter-State projects with wide ranging impacts, etc.

Major achievements of the North-Eastern Council in recent years included 10,900 Km of road constructed through its funding, installation of 694.5 MW of Power Plants and construction of 4044.65 circuit Km of transmission and distribution line. In addition, work has been undertaken by NEC for 11 Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) projects and improvement of infrastructure in five major airports of Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Imphal and Umroi.