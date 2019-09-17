Amit Shah reviews J&K security situation

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir amidst reports of around 230 terrorists waiting at terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir to enter the country, officials said.

During the two-hour-long meeting, also attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba among others, the Home Minister was given a detailed presentation on the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly along the International Border and the Line of Control.

The minister took stock of the situation and was briefed about the steps taken to maintain peace along border areas as well as in the Valley, a security official said. The meeting came amidst reports that around 230 terrorists were brought to terror launch pads by Pakistan to push them into Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon, General Officer Commanding, 15 Corps, which looks after the Kashmir Valley, had recently said there had been infiltration attempts from across the border.

“The launch pads in PoK have been full-tanzeems, including LeT, JeM, Hizbul and Al Badr, frequently come to Pakistani posts. Every day, there is firing. Attempts of infiltration are also made in Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu sectors,” he had said.