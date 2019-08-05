Amit Shah meets intelligence chiefs

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting with top security officials and is believed to have discussed the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The hour-long meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is understood to have been discussed in the meeting, an official said.

However, what exactly transpired in the meeting is not known immediately.

Reports also suggested that Home Minister Shah could visit Jammu and Kashmir for three days after the Budget Session of Parliament to monitor the security situation in the state.