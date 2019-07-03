Amit motivates IRCS volunteers for contributing immensely during Yatra

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

PAHALGAM: Amit Sharma, who is presently supervising Nunwan base-camp as the Camp Director, on Tuesday motivated young Red Cross volunteers for making best-possible contributions during Yatra period. He also distributed certificates amongst volunteers of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) on conclusion of three-day first-aid camp here at Pahalgam in Kashmir.

Assistant Director Tourism Pahalgam, Zahida Parveen was also present during the valedictory function of IRCS camp. Others who participated in the camp included Mudasir Maqbool Bhat Trainer, Sheikh Daniyal Instructor, Wasim Raja Trainer, Ankesh Puri Organiser, Roshan Lal and Rameez Parimoo.

Amit Sharma, who was invited as the Chief Guest on the occasion, talked at length about the role of Red Cross volunteers all across the globe and especially their unprecedented contributions during disasters and natural calamities in past. He further motivated them that they should become role models of youth in South Kashmir, so that others also get inspired to make selfless and productive contributions rather than getting involved into negative tendencies. The participants of the camp were imparted professional training for providing necessary first-aid in case of any eventuality, during ongoing Amarnath Yatra here.

Later, Sharma along with AD Tourism Zahida Parveen distributed certificates amongst the volunteers and appreciated the role of NGOs like Himalayan Environment Society run by Mushtaq Pahalgami and others, who have left a deep impact by its active participation in workshops organised by IRCS. He also complimented the role of IRCS and further advised Red Cross Society to organise more such workshops in and around Amarnath Yatra base camps, so that more volunteers are trained in this regard.