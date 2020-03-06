Amit inspires with novel ideas in Kids Planet Pre School Annual Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Amit Sharma, Administrator, Government Medical College and Associated Hospitals Jammu on Thursday inspired the gathering during Annual Function of Kids Planet School, Bhagwati Nagar, Canal Road, Jammu which was celebrated with zeal and zest at Government Polytechnic College Auditorium, here on Thursday evening.

Amit Sharma, a senior officer of J&K, who has served at various important assignments in the past, was invited as the Chief Guest on the occasion, while I.D Soni, Commissioner J&K Bharat Scouts was the Guest of Honour.

The function began with the lighting of traditional ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest and other dignitaries.

Earlier, Shilpa Yadav, Principal of Kids Planet School presented welcome address. A variety of cultural and other allied activities were presented by the students.

During the presidential address, Amit Sharma inspired the parents and school administration with several novel ideas of incorporating moral education in the school curriculum, bringing forth hidden talent in each kid, fixing hours for mobile and electronic gadgets usage for kids at home, taking measures to introduce naturopathy and encouraging Indian-origin therapies like Yoga for healthy upbringing of kids.

The gathering highly appreciated such innovative ideas given by him and the school management assured to incorporate same amongst budding kids’ curriculum in future.

Speaking further on the occasion, Chief Guest Amit Sharma appreciated the efforts made by the school management to establish Kids Planet Playway School (A Second Home of Kids) with a motive to provide best quality education.

He further said that the school has rolled to the glory of success in a short span. He appreciated the performances of the students and acknowledged the growth and success of the school with such a faster pace.

The Guest of Honour applauded the management for rendering a great service and urged them to keep up the good work.

Kanchan Gupta, Director of the School applauded the efforts of the students, teachers and parents for making the celebration a huge success.

Chief Guest Amit Sharma was honoured by the School Management and he distributed prizes amongst the talented staff and kids. Finally, the Annual Function concluded with the vote of thanks presented by Ravi Gupta, Chairman of Kids Planet School. Overall, the celebrations ended with a happy note encouraging all the staff to establish further milestones in the journey of success.