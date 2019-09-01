Amit conducts surprise inspection of Pathankot SRTC Depot, RTO Lakhanpur Office

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Amit Sharma, Special Secretary, Transport Department with additional charge of J&K Road Safety Council on Saturday conducted surprise inspection tour of Pathankot SRTC Depot and RTO Lakhanpur and related offices and checked the working and performance of these critical points of Transport Department.

These inspections were carried out by Special Secretary Amit Sharma on the directions of Administrative Department led by Asgar Samoon, Principal Secretary to Government, Transport Department.

During inspection of Pathankot SRTC Depot, it was ascertained by Special Secretary Transport Amit Sharma that the original Depot of J&K SRTC in Pathankot which was about six Kanals of primary land, is now lying defunct for last so many years with a building and yards in front and back of this land and it needs quickest decision/disposal of same.

Amit further pointed out that MD, J&K SRTC needs to immediately find out an economically viable solution to it as, at present, J&K SRTC is conducting its operations from within ISBT Pathankot premises on rental basis and present own land is lying waste, the front of which has been illegally occupied by few shops and vendors. Gurjeet Singh, SRTC Manager of the Pathankot Depot disclosed that frequency of operations and occupancy rate of buses from Pathankot Depot were almost full in normal season and working conditions.

During the visit to MVD Offices, Amit Sharma, Special Secretary Transport Department found RTO Lakhanpur Office functional and RTO Dr R.K Thappa was on a visit but ARTO Kuldeep Singh was present alongwith other staff members. Special Secretary took around of all sections of RTO office and conducted a random check of registers and records which were found in proper shape.

He also enquired from the staff about the facilities and shortcomings and assured them of proper support of administrative department in all legitimate issues.

Amit also took a round of driving test grounds and pointed out that the grounds should be properly mecmadized for better driving test conditions.

Finally, Amit Sharma took a round of Toll Post Lakhanpur wherein he checked the working of Passenger Tax and Entry Tax Points for commercial vehicles entering the state and pointed out few systemic improvement measures to ARTO Lakhanpur and his team which they assured to incorporate in future at the earliest.