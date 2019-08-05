Amidst panic Jammuites rush to buy fuel

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Panic gripped Jammu City on late Sunday night with people waiting in serpentine queues at almost all the fuel stations to fill tanks of vehicles upto the brim fearing days of chaos and uncertainty ahead.

All this happened after the government issued an advisory for Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in Kashmir citing threat of major terrorist attack backed by Pakistan. The situation turned grim in Jammu following unchecked flow of viral messages making rounds on social media about probability of something ‘big’ to happen in the coming days.