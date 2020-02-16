AMHSS accords farewell to class X, XII students

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Alexander Memorial Higher Secondary School (AMHSS) on Saturday accorded farewell to the outgoing students of class X and XII.

I.D Soni, State Commissioner Scouts & Guides, Johnny William (Retd. IGP), President Alexander Memorial Educational Society, Jammu, Rev. Udai Singh, Presbyter-incharge St. Paul’s Church, Jammu, Anthony Ignatius, Dannial Bhatti and several other members of the Managing Committee were also present on the occasion.

The Principal, Esther William, welcomed the guests and the outgoing students and Rev. Udai Singh gave an impressive sermon befitting the occasion. Mehak of class IX delivered the farewell speech.

The students of class IX enthralled the audience by presenting a farewell song, a colourful cultural programme comprising dance, music and songs which was highly appreciated by all.

Sohrab Raja, Rahul Dogra and Sheikh Areeb were given certificates of merit and cash prizes for excellence in Computer Literacy Programme.

The prize for “Best Dressed Boy” went to Sheikh Areeb and “Best Dressed Girl” went to Ashia Bhatti.

On the basis of academic achievements, Quiz Competition and overall performance Rashu and Sohrab Raja were unanimously declared Miss Alexian and Master Alexian for the session 2019-20.

They were duly crowned by the Principal and the esteemed Guests and the whole campus resounded with lusty cheers.

After the refreshment to the outgoing students, the Principal, Esther William, bid adieu to them with a heavy heart and wished for their successful and prosperous future.