Amend school recruitment rules

Dear Editor,

Through your newspaper, I wanted to bring to govt’s notice the discrimination is going on with teachers and unemployed youth. The J&K Education Gazetted School Education Rules 2010 (SRO 481 dated 30-12-2010) clearly discriminates promotion cases.

This fact of illegal promotions is acknowledged in the Govt order No 306-Education of 2017 Dated: 14-06-2017 issued by then commissioner Secretary Education (Farooq Ahmed Shah). The highlighted Para clearly stated that

” The department vide order No 32-Edu- of 2009 dated 14-01-2009 elevated PG Masters/ teachers as I/C Lecturers(computer science) possessing the qualification of MCA instead of MSC Computer Science Though the requisite qualification at relevant point of time was MSC in computer Science and not MCA”(Copy of order enclosed)

Now by virtue of Govt Order No: 333-Edu-2019 Dated 18-10-2019 (copy enclosed) all these I/C lecturers whose promotions are illegal and done only to benefit them in absence of rules keeping away the eligible candidates, got regularized to draw their pay as lecturer w.e.f 2009.

The said J&K Gazted School Education Rules 2010(SRO 481 dated 30-12-2010) are in contravention to rules prevailing in all India education institutions and even in higher education department of J&K, J&K Police department rules on the following grounds.

As per Letter issued by J&K Higher Education department qualifications for post of Lect. In computer science is M.Sc (computer science and for post of computer Application qualifications is MCA.

About hundreds of representations has been given to department even to Governor of J&K, but nothing has been done to redress grievances of teachers.

Rajesh Kumar,

Jammu.