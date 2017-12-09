Ambulance racket in GMC: Operators prosper, patients suffer

STATE TIMES REPORT

JAMMU: Under a deep rooted nexus between the private operators, providing critical care ambulance services, and officials of the State Health Department and some employees of the Government Medical College Hospital, critically ill patients and their poor attendants are taken for a ride on regular basis.

These service providers, mostly unregistered, not only dupe patients by charging hefty amount for transporting them to different hospitals outside the State but they also fail to provide basic support system to critically ill patients.

From the government side there is no check on these critical care ambulance as each service provider is operating independently without facing routine scrutiny.

On the other hand, despite receiving numerous complaints, the State Health Department is yet to crack its whip against these ambulance service providers for failing to provide better patient care services.

In the past, some of these ambulances have met with accidents due to rash driving, leading to fatal injuries to patients and their attendants enroute.

On number of occasions, when condition of any patient deteriorated during transportation the truth of health practitioners on board critical care ambulance came to light as they turned out to be non-technical persons with no formal training or background of dealing with the medical emergencies.

Some of the caretakers, who spoke to STATE TIMES claimed that a mandatory health-kit consisting of basic life-saving drugs, oxygen cylinder and other equipment was found missing inside the critical care ambulance of these private operators while they were shifting their patient, suffering from Dengue to a private hospital in Ludhiana. The caretakers complained, ” At the time of booking of these ambulance services, the service providers assure best possible facility but take patients for ride by not even sending a trained health worker to accompany a seriously ill patient”.

Ironically, the State Health Department has no data available on these ambulance services providers, who are providing these facilities to ferry critically ill patients. Several other State government agencies, including transport authorities, traffic and local police are yet to crack their whip on these service providers, as they continue to loot hapless patients in the name of providing better patient care/transport facilities. The modus operandi adopted by these people is very simple. Every time a seriously ill patient/accident case is admitted in the Emergency Wing of the hospital, the touts become active and get in touch with the caretakers to opt for better hospitals outside the State.

These touts, according to caretakers, organise all possible logistics after receiving advance money from the caretakers. “They even pay cut money to senior hospital authorities for expediting paper work and referring the patient to a hospital outside the State than treating them here”, claimed caretakers of several patients, who went outside the State for receiving better treatment.