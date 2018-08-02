Ambiguity of time

Share Share 0 Share 0

Away from the attention that Article 370 usually invites, a section of BJP has been steadily pushing the less-noticed promise of altering Article 35A of the Constitution, which empowers the J&K Government to define “permanent residents” of the State. The article enables the State to provide special rights and privileges that permanent residents can enjoy but has been criticised by BJP as a provision that encourages alienation, deepens the concept of a separate identity and creates a political gap between J&K and the rest of India. The move was seen as a ploy to amalgamate Jammu and Kashmir by removing the constitutional hurdles created decades back. Not only this, while passing the Article traditional way of parliamentary route of lawmaking was bypassed when the President incorporated Article 35A into the Constitution. Under the Article, State laws have barred non-residents from purchasing land in the State and the issue is in focus with a Kashmiri woman, Charu Wali Khan, filing a petition seeking changes in the constitutional provision as she wanted succession rights though she is settled outside the State. Responding to her plea, the Supreme Court sent notices to the Centre and State. The woman has argued that the State’s laws, flowing from Article 35A, have disenfranchised her. Advocate General K Venugopal told the Bench of Chief Justice J. S Khehar and Justice D. Y Chandrachud that the petition against Article 35A raised “very sensitive” questions that required a “larger debate”. State BJP leaders are vocal about their views as they strongly feel that Article 35A should be repealed. It was incorporated through a Presidential Order and not through the parliamentary process they assert. The Centre’s stance seeking a “larger debate” set off alarm bells among a section of politicians in the Kashmir Valley, prompting Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s, outburst during the Foundation Day celebrations of her PDP last year. She asserted Article 35A should not be tinkered with, saying there would be no one to hold the Tricolour if provisions regarding special status to J&K residents were altered.