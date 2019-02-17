Ambala village Panchayat asks villagers to evict Kashmiri tenants

Share Share 0 Share

Agency

Ambala: A village panchayat here has asked villagers to evict Kashmiri students living in rented accommodation within 24 hours in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, according to a video that has surfaced on social media. Half a dozen Kashmiri students have been shifted to the hostel of the MM University after the purported video appeared.

In the video, Mulana village sarpanch Naresh Rana could be heard asking villagers to evict Kashmiri tenants.

The village head alleged that some Kashmiri students were involved in “suspicious activities”.

“The villagers have been asked to vacate Kashmiri students from the rented accommodation… In case it is not done the person in whose residence such students are living will be considered as a traitor,” the sarpanch is heard saying.

Vishal Garg, one of the trustees of the university, located in Mulana said a few Kashmiri students of the university had requested him to provide them accommodation in the hostel.

They had been provided proper accommodation, he said.

Meanwhile, Superinten-dent of Police Astha Modi said the matter was being investigated.

Around 1,200 Kashmiri students have been studying in various educational institutions in Ambala district while around 120 of them studying in MM Mulana University.