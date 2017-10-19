Amateur Theatre Group presents Hindi play Ek Tuti Hui Kursi

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In young directors’ series, Amateur Theatre Group (ATG) on Wednesday showcased another scintillating play Ek Tuti Hui Kursi written by Ismail Choonara, translated in Hindi by Uma Jhunjhunwala under the direction of young director, Sandeep Verma at Abhinav Theatre, Jammu.

The actors who acted in the play include Sandeep Verma as Ravi, Vivek Sangotra as Aziz and Sakshi Bhat as Sumitra. The set was designed by Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee and ATG Director Mushtaq Kak. Music was scored by Ankit Sharma. Lights were executed by Sunil Sharma, Mohit Chib was Production Manager, Aman was Stage Manager and costumes were designed by Kanchi Khajuria. Mohit Puri was the Associate Director and Sunaina Kumari arranged the property.