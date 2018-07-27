Amarnath Yatra touches 2.46 lakh, 667 pilgrims leave from Jammu

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: As many as 2.46 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at Cave Shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas till date, as a smaller batch of 667 pilgrims left today Jammu for the Yatra, an officials said.

“On the 29th day of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, 2,553 Yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave. Till date 2,49,220 Yatris had the Darshan of the Shivling at the Cave Shrine till date,” an official spokesman said.

Amid tight security, a smaller batch of 667 yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas Base Camp in an escorted convoy of 19 vehicles, they said.

The 60-day Yatra commenced from the twin routes of Pahalgam in Anantnag District and Baltal in Ganderbal District on June 28.

The Yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 26 coinciding with ‘Raksha Bandhan’ festival.