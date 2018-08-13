Amarnath Yatra suspended from Jammu due to bad weather

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: The Amarnath Yatra was suspended from Jammu today due to inclement weather, officials said.

The pilgrimage was suspended from Bagwatinagar base camp in the state’s winter capital city as heavy rains and bad weather resulted in the closure of the highway, they said.

No pilgrim was allowed to proceed towards the cave shrine from Jammu, they said.

The 60-day annual yatra commenced from the twin tracks on June 28 and it would conclude on August 26 coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival.

Till last evening, 2,78,878 pilgrims had paid their obeisance at the cave shrine.

However, the number of pilgrims undertaking the pilgrimage marked a sharp dip over the past fortnight due to the early melting of the naturally formed ice-lingam at the sanctum sanctorum. (PTI)