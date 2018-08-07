Amarnath Yatra remains suspended for 2nd day from Jammu

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Amarnath Yatra remained suspended for the second consecutive day on Monday from here as a precautionary measure in view of the separatist-sponsored strike in the valley against the legal challenge in the Supreme Court on the validity of Article 35A.

As a security measure, the Yatra has been suspended for the second day today, police said.

Authorities have suspended the traffic from Jammu to Srinagar on the national highway in the wake of the strike, they said.

There were reports of partial strike and peaceful rallies in support of the Article 35A from the Chenab valley districts of Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar.

Various religious and social organisations have given the two-day strike to safeguard the constitutional provision.

The Supreme Court adjourned hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A, which gives special rights and privileges to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, saying one of the three judges on the bench was not present. On the 39th day of the ongoing Amarnathji yatra on Sunday, 1,529 yatris paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine, and till date 2,72,815 pilgrims have had the darshan of the Shivling, an official spokesman said.

Meanwhile, on the 40th day of the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 1303 Yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave. Till date 2,74,118 Yatris had the Darshan of the Shivling at the Holy Cave.