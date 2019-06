Amarnath Yatra flagged off: Multi-tier security grid in place for 46-day pilgrimage on Kashmir Himalayas

Share Share Share 0

Srinagar/Jammu: The first batch of 2,234 pilgrims for this year’s Amarnath Yatra arrived here on Sunday amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

The annual pilgrimage to the 3,880 metre high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas is scheduled to begin on Monday.

Over 1.5 lakh pilgrims from across the country have so far registered themselves for the 46-day long yatra, which takes place from the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The first convoy of 93 vehicles, including three motorcycles, carrying the pilgrims was flagged off at Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu in the early hours of Sunday by Advisor to the Governor, K K Sharma.

Legislators Vikram Randawa and Romesh Arora, Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma, IGP M.K Sinha, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar,besides other prominent citizens were present on the occasion.

National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana earlier came to the base camp to see off the pilgrims.

Two separate batches departed from the base camp, one for Chandanwari in Pahalgam and another for Baltal in South Kashmir.

The Baltal batch of 1,006 pilgrims comprised 793 men, 203 women and 10 children left the base camp in 45 vehicles including nine buses, 33 light motor vehicles (LMV) and three motorcycles.

The Pahalgam batch of 1248 pilgrims comprised of 1046 men, 130 women, seven children and 45 ‘sadhus’ left the base camp in 48 vehicles including 25 buses and 23 LMVs.

Advisor along with other senior officers and prominent citizens performed a traditional ‘pooja’ at the base camp before the commencement of the journey.

All the necessary arrangements of security, basic amenities, medical facilities and other things are in place for the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

On reaching Udhampur, district administration welcomed the first batch of pilgrims at Kali Mata Mandir Tikri Udhampur.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Dr Piyush Singla, DIG Udhampur Reasi Range, Sujit Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajiv Omparkash Pandey, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr Gurvinderjeet Singh, ASP, Rajinder Katoch, ARTO, Rachna Sharma, Tehsildar Mohit Gupta, and other officers besides eminent citizens of the district were present on the occasion.

DDC informed that this year the district administration has established a total of 13 Medical Aid Centres and 30 Langars enroute Shri Amarnath Yatra in the district. Besides this Control room, enquiry counters and helpline have also been established for the convenience of yatries.

Similarly, district administration Ramban accorded a rousing reception to the first batch of Amarnath at Nashri, where, Deputy Commissioner Showkat Aijaz Bhat, SSP Ramban Anita Sharma, SSP Traffic, JS Johar, ADC, Dr Basharat Hussain, Yatra Officer Harbans Lal and other concerned officers presented flowers and sweets to the pilgrims.

The pilgrims appreciated the goodwill gesture of Civil and Police Administration of Udhampur and Ramban for according them rousing reception and cooperation.

A multi-tier security grid has been formed for the security of pilgrims this year.

“A robust security cover has been put in place for the Yatra which includes satellite and chip-based tracking of vehicles and pilgrims. The deployment of forces will be in various layers to ensure smooth conduct of the pilgrimage,” the officials said.

Elaborating upon the security plan, they said apart from a special motorcycle squad of CRPF personnel with cameras fixed on their helmets accompanying the convoys — which was introduced last year CCTV cameras have been placed at various locations at base camps and sensitive spots along the twin routes, including on the highway.

The 300 additional companies of security forces deployed for the conduct of parliamentary polls in Kashmir Valley have been retained and deployed for the security of the pilgrimage, they said.

Besides the security deployment on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and Yatra routes, stationing personnel in sensitive areas and quick reaction teams (of police and CRPF), mobile vehicle check posts along with technical monitoring, including through drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), are all part of the comprehensive security plan.

The officials added that barricades will be erected on the highways soon after the cut-off timing for the movement of security forces’ convoys and pilgrims.

They said each Yatra vehicle will be fitted with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag which will remain under the radars connected with respective control rooms, and no such vehicle will be allowed to cross a particular point after the cut-off timing.

To further strengthen the security apparatus, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) has provided every pilgrim with barcodes which will be connected with towers set up at multiple locations along the Yatra route.

Inspector General of CRPF, Ravideep Singh Sahi said stringent security arrangements have been made right from Jammu to the holy cave shrine.

“The forces have been divided sector-wise and (each sector) includes components like ROP (road opening parties), night area domination, law and order and QRTs (quick reaction teams). This comprehensive plan has been made based on the experience of last year as well as that of previous years,” he said.

The IG CRPF asserted that technology is always a force multiplier and RFID tags will be used for the Yatra this year as well.

“This year, the shrine board has put in place a yatri management system through which we can track the location of each and every pilgrim. UAVs and drones along with CCTV cameras are being used for the security of yatris (pilgrims),” he said.

“The CRPF is also using IP-based CCTV cameras to track the forces and the route on real-time basis. We have a command and control structure based on the perceived threats and our focus will be to implement the security plan on the ground. The security scenario is totally under control,” Sahi added.

Inspector General of CRPF, Jammu, A V Chauhan said necessary security arrangements have been put in place all along the Yatra route, base camps and halting stations for the safety of pilgrims.

“All security agencies are involved and our primary concern is the safety of pilgrims,” he said.

Meanwhile, the pilgrims expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the government.

“I am very happy to join the Yatra. I am satisfied with the arrangements and salute the forces for their service to the nation,” Shurswati Muzamdar from Durgapur area of West Bengal said.

Sonika, a resident of Chandigarh, said she was undertaking the Yatra for the 13th time and is accompanied by relatives and friends.

“There is nothing to worry about… we are safe and satisfied with the arrangements,” she said.

As many as 2,85,006 pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine last year, while the number of pilgrims undertaking the Yatra was 3,52,771 in 2015, 3,20,490 in 2016 and 2,60,003 in 2017.

In 2017, a terrorist attack on the Yatra had left seven pilgrims dead and 19 injured.