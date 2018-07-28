Amarnath Yatra crosses 2.50 lakh mark

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The annual Amarnath pilgrimage on Friday crossed 2.50 lakh mark as 2,776 pilgrims paid obeisance at the Cave Shrine of Lord Shiva in south Kashmir Himalayas.

Another batch of 782 pilgrims left Jammu on Friday to join the ongoing Yatra, officials said.

The 60-day pilgrimage had on June 28 commenced from the twin routes of Pahalgam in Anantnag District and Baltal in Ganderbal District.

“On the 30th day of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, 2,776 Yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave. Till date 2,51,996 Yatris had the Darshan of the Shivling at the Holy Cave,” the official said.

The pilgrimage is scheduled to conclude on August 26, coinciding with the ‘Raksha Bandhan’ festival.

Over the past week, the number of pilgrims joining the Yatra has marked a sharp dip.

The pilgrims left in a convoy of 26 vehicles under tight security arrangements and are expected to reach the twin Base Camps of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal later in the day, the officials said.