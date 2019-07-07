Amarnath Yatra: CEO SASB reviews ongoing sanitation drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Umang Narula, the Chief Executive Officer, Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) on Saturday reviewed arrangements put in place at various Yatra camps and enroute for the sanitation drive/ cleaning work, which is being implemented by the Shrine Board, in close collaboration with Pahalgam Development Authority and Sonamarg Development Authority, in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Narula expressed satisfaction at massive sanitation drive conducted today in a well-coordinated manner under personnel supervision of Camp Directors, Additional Camp Directors and Deputy Camp Directors of Baltal, Panjtarni and Sheshnag camps, wherein officers/ officials from the Shrine Board, Civil, Police, BSF, CRPF, Langar organisations, sanitation workers and local service providers participated with zeal.

During the drive, special focus was given on cleaning of toilets / bath-rooms, drains, lanes, nearby diversion channel, shops, huts, tent areas, which was highly appreciated by Yatris.

Narula was informed that all plastic and other non-biodegradable waste materials are being collected and segregated through color-coded dustbins in three different colours viz, yellow for bio-medical, blue for non-biodegradable and green for biodegradable wastes from Yatra camps, track and all along the hill slopes and brought down to Baltal and Nunwan, where these are crushed in shredding machines, especially installed for the purpose.

Anup Kumar Soni, Additional CEO, SASB informed that a Reverse Vending Machine is being installed by the Shrine Board at Chandanwari for efficient shredding of plastic bottles in fine-flakes, which not only reduces volume of plastic but also enables its recycling. This initiative shall help in plastic waste disposal, in consonance with the laid down Solid Waste Management Rules 2016.