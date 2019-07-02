Amarnath Yatra begins amid tight security, Guv performs ‘Pratham Pooja’

Share Share Share 0

Over 8,000 pilgrims pay obeisance on day 1

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar/Jammu: The annual Amarnath yatra to the 3880-metre high holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas began on Monday amid tight security arrangements as Governor Satya Pal Malik participated in the ‘Pratham Pooja’ (first prayer) and prayed for peace in the state, officials said.

The yatra began this (Monday) morning from both the routes as the first batch of pilgrims made their way towards the holy cave from the respective base camps. They said on the first day of the yatra, 8,403 pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine.

The yatra was flagged off at Pahalgam and Baltal base camps by the officials of the respective district administrations.

A total of 2,234 pilgrims, including 17 children, reached the base camps of Nunwan-Pahalgam and Baltal on Sunday as part of the first batch of this year’s yatra.

Stringent security arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage, the officials said.

“A robust security cover has been put in place for the yatra which includes satellite and chip-based tracking of vehicles and pilgrims. The deployment of forces is in various layers to ensure smooth conduct of the pilgrimage,” they said.

The Governor, who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, paid obeisance at the holy cave and participated in the ‘Pratham Pooja’ ceremony, an official spokesman said.

The Governor, who was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board, Umang Narula, prayed for peace, harmony, progress and prosperity in the state.

The Governor reviewed the arrangements made for the pilgrims at the yatra shrine camp and conveyed the shrine board’s thanks to the state government, Army, Central Armed Police Forces, state police and all the other concerned agencies for their support and cooperation.

Malik stressed the need for effective supervision and round the clock monitoring by the camp directors and all the functionaries involved in the management of the yatra to ensure its smooth conduct.

The Governor lauded the people of Kashmir for making the annual pilgrimage a successful event ever since it is being observed.

Appreciating the valuable support of local people in conduct of the yatra, Malik described their role as a true essence of ‘Kashmiriyat’ which is exemplary for its communal harmony.

Meanwhile, Umang Narula, CEO of the Shrine Board, has once again appealed to the intending Amarnath Yatris to embark on the pilgrimage only after getting medically checked and obtaining a valid Yatra Permit.

This would ensure against any avoidable inconvenience to them.

Narula further appealed to the Yatris to bring with them adequate woollen clothing, Jackets, warm inners, woollen socks, gloves, woollen cap, trousers, muffler, sleeping bag, wind cheater, rain coat, water proof trekking shoes, umbrellas in view of harsh terrain where temperature abruptly falls to 2- 5 degree Celsius in the Yatra area.

Earlier in Jammu, a batch of 4,417 pilgrims left a base camp for the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir.

Over 1.5 lakh pilgrims from across the country have so far registered themselves for the 46-day long pilgrimage, which takes place from the 36-km Pahalgam track in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district and 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The second batch comprising 4,417 pilgrims — including 3,543 males, 843 females and 31 children — left in a fleet of 142 vehicles from Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Pahalgam and Baltal

For the Pahalgam route, 2,800 pilgrims left the base camp, while 1,617 pilgrims for Baltal left in buses and light motor vehicles, which were escorted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), officials said.

The CRPF inspector general of Jammu, A V Chauhan, had said on Sunday that all the necessary security arrangements had been put in place along the yatra route, base camps and halting stations for the safety of the pilgrims.