Amarnath Yatra: Advisors, CS visit Chandanwari

ANANTNAG: Advisors to Governor K Vijay Kumar and K. Skandan along with Chief Secretary BVR Subramaniyam on Friday visited Chandanwari to review the arrangements for the smooth conduct of ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2019.

They inspected various sections including X – Ray/Scanning and enquired about various arrangements at the entry gate for smooth and hassle free movement of the Yatries. They also inspected community kitchens to assess the quality of food provided to the Yatries and urged for providing best quality services to the Yatries.

They interacted with Yatries and enquired about various facilities including healthcare and security arrangements being provided to the them en route to the Holy Cave.

The Yatries expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the state government.

Later, the Advisors and the CS reviewed the security arrangements with top officials of various security agencies including J&K Police, Army, CRPF, BSF and SSB. They directed all the agencies to ensure all arrangements for the smooth conduct of Yatra 2019.

During the visit, the DDC Anantnag, Khalid Jahangir, SSP Anantnag, Camp Director SASB Chandanwari and other senior officers from district administration were also present.