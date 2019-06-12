Amarnath Yatra; 31 KAS officers to be deployed as Camp Directors

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government on Tuesday accorded sanction to the deputation of 31 KAS officers to Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, on short term basis, with effect from June 20, 2019, for being deployed as Camp Directors/Additional Camp Directors at various camps enroute Shri Amarnath Shrine.

According to GAD order, the KAS officers being deployed as Camp Directors/Additional Camp Directors include Amit Sharma, Special Secretary, Transport Department; Arun Kumar Manhas, Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan; Nagendra Singh Jamwal, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Surinsar-Mansar; Rajnish Kumar, Additional Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department; Pankaj Kumar Sharma, Deputy Excise Commissioner (Distilleries), Jammu; Sanjay Gupta, Director, Land Management, Jammu Development Authority; Deep Raj, Additional Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment; Krishan Lal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kalakote; Sudershan Kumar, Additional Provident Fund Commissioner, Jammu; Hitesh Gupta, Secretary, Golf Course, Jammu; Pankaj Kumar Anand, Assistant Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu; Subash Chander Dogra, Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Udhampur; Sanjeev Kumar, Deputy Registrar, J&K Special Tribunal; Atul Kumar, awaiting orders of posting in GAD; Virender Kumar Manyal, Deputy Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu; Vivek Modi, Deputy Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department; Rajeev Kumar Khajuria, Personnel Officer in the Directorate of School Education, Jammu; Vishwajeet, General Manager, DIC, Ramban; Udham Dass, Deputy Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; Devinder Singh Bhau, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Doda; Pritam Lal Thapa, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gandoh; Naresh Kumar, Deputy Secretary, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department; Rajeev Kumar, Deputy Secretary, Horticulture Department; Kartar Singh, Secretary, J&K State Advisory Board for Development of Pahari Speaking People; Navdeep Wazir, Deputy Secretary, Tourism Department; Kulraj Singh, Deputy Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu; Vikas Dhar Bagat, Deputy Secretary, Higher Education Department; Vinay Kumar, Project Manager, IWMP, Doda; Vishavjeet Singh, Deputy Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu; Vikas Anand, Deputy District Election Officer, Poonch; and Rakesh Kumar-II, Deputy Secretary, Culture department.

“The Controlling Officers of the aforesaid officers shall relieve the officers enabling them to report to the office of the Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, on June 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM and they shall be imparted two days orientation training programme on June 21 and 22, 2019,” the order further stated.

“The exact deployment of the required number of officers shall be made by Shri Amarnath Shrine Board and the officers kept in reserve shall report back to their respective offices from where they will be deployed if and when required; and these officers shall continue to draw their salaries from their respective places of postings during the period of deputation to Shri Amarnath Shrine Board and shall revert to their respective places of posting, immediately after the conclusion of the Yatra-2019,” the order added.