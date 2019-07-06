Amarnath Yatra: 16,745 pilgrims pay obeisance at Holy Cave

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: On the 5th day of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, 16,745 Yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave. Till date, 67,228 Yatris had the Darshan of the Shivling at the Holy Cave.

Meanwhile, a critically ill Yatris was evacuated by helicopter today from Panjtarni and brought to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar on the directions of Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chairman, Amarnath Shrine Board.

One Yatri namely, Vishal Mittal from Uttar Pradesh, fell critically ill and was advised by doctors to be immediately shifted to SKIMS, Srinagar for further medical assistance. The ill Yatri was brought to SKIMS Helipad where a team of Doctors received the patient for further specialised treatment.