Amarnath pilgrim injured as rock hits vehicle; 2 critically ill airlifted

JAMMU: A pilgrim on way to Amarnath Cave Shrine was injured on Tuesday when a large rock hit the vehicle he was travelling in on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, officials said. A Tavera vehicle, which was part of a cavalcade carrying a batch of pilgrims to twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal, was hit after the rock rolled down from a hill top, they said.

The injured was has been hospitalised, the officials said.

Meanwhile, two critically ill Yatris were evacuated by Helicopter from Panjtarni. One Yatri, Radha Devi was brought to the Baltal Base Hospital and another Ramesh Kakde was shifted to the SKIMS, Srinagar for specialized treatment.

In all 9 critically sick Yatris have been air evacuated by the Shrine Board for immediate specialized treatment.

On the 9th day of the ongoing Shri Amarnath Yatra, 9,541 Yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave. Till date 1,21,196 Yatris had the Darshan of the Holy Shivling.