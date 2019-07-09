Amarnath pilgrim injured as rock hits his vehicle

Jammu: A pilgrim on way to Amarnath cave shrine was injured Tuesday when a large rock hit the vehicle he was travelling in on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, officials said.
A Tavera vehicle, which was part of a cavalcade carrying a batch of pilgrims to twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal, was hit after the rock rolled down from a hill top, they said.
The injured was has been hospitalised, the officials said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Public education must to mitigate CVD burden: Dr Sushil
BJP launches membership drive in Delhi, Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins party
Tanushree Dutta opposes police claim of no proof to prosecute Patekar
Heartfulness Yoga and Meditation Workshop concludes.
Building career was a methodical endeavour earlier: Julia Roberts
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper