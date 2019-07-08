Amarnath pilgrim from Gujarat dies

STATE TIMES NEWS Jammu: A 42-year-old Amarnath pilgrim from Gujarat died at a hospital here on Sunday, days after paying obeisance at the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, police said. Ankit Kumar fell sick on his return from Kashmir at lodgement centre for pilgrims at Guru Ravi Dass temple, Krishna Nagar, and was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital here, a police official said. He said his condition deteriorated and he died around 4 pm. The body of the deceased has been shifted to the mortuary and the next of kin have been contacted, the official said, adding legal for malities have been initiated in this regard. Kumar had visited the cave shrine on Friday and had reached Jammu the next day. He had reportedly complained of health problems while returning from the cave shrine, he said.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Public education must to mitigate CVD burden: Dr Sushil
BJP launches membership drive in Delhi, Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins party
Tanushree Dutta opposes police claim of no proof to prosecute Patekar
Heartfulness Yoga and Meditation Workshop concludes.
Building career was a methodical endeavour earlier: Julia Roberts
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper