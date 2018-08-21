Amarinder asks officers to explore ways to strengthen food law

Share Share 0 Share 0

Chandigarh: Taking serious note of the recent seizure of spurious milk and dairy products from a Patiala factory, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

today directed officers to explore ways to strengthen the law on food adulteration.

The directive came at a meeting of the state cabinet here, which took serious note of the seizure of adulterated food in Patiala and other places, and mooted stringent punishment for such offences.

Noting that the subject of food adulteration was covered by a central legislation, the chief minister asked the officers concerned to work out best possible ways to deal more strictly with such cases, an official spokesperson said.

The state should find its own ways of ensuring stricter punishment for those playing with the lives of people, especially children, through adulteration of milk, milk products and other food items, the chief minister said during an informal discussion on the issue.

Cabinet members unanimously underlined the need for strong measures to check such offences, the official said.

On Sunday, Punjab Health minister Brahm Mohindra too had warned those indulging in making spurious and adulterated milk and milk products in the state.

He had ordered district health officers and assistant food commissioners to take stern action against the culprits under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. (PTI)