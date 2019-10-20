Amar Mahal hosts Dara Shikoh fellowship symposium on syncretic cultures

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Amar Mahal Museum and Library observed a weekend dedicated to revival of syncretic cultures, launching redesigned museum galleries and hosting presentations by Dara Shikoh fellows on topics ranging from shared sacred spaces in Bhadarwah to revival of Gojri in the digital age.

On Saturday, the annual symposium of the fourth annual Dara Shikoh fellowship was held in historic library premises and was attended by various luminaries like Dr Karan Singh, professors from Jammu University and renowned scholars from across the city. Four Fellows, two from Srinagar and one each from Kishtwar and Poonch, showcased their academic and cultural research into syncretic culture of Bhadarwah and its lessons for communal harmony in the region.

Khalid Yaqoob Mir, a Ph.D student from Kishtwar, presented his work on Sufi shrines of Pirs in Bhadarwah while Taha Mughal, an architect with INTACH Kashmir, introduced his translation of Bashir Bhadarwahi’s book on history of region. Garima Sharma, an MA student from Poonch, showcased her findings on revival of Gojri and Tabish Haider, an artist from Srinagar, displayed his painting on Naga culture of Bhadarwah.

The symposium saw closing remarks by Dr Jyotsna Singh, Director Dara Shikoh Centre for Arts and Anish Gawande, Director Dara Shikoh Fellowship.

On Sunday, the Museum launched its redesigned galleries on the history and culture of Jammu alongside a gallery dedicated to a rare collection of 49 Nala-Damayanti miniature paintings. The evening witnessed musical performances in Hindi, Urdu, Dogri, Pahari, and Gojri by eminent musicians from Jammu and Poonch.

“There is an urgent need to preserve our culture and language. If we don’t speak to our children in Dogri, how can their children learn Dogri,” asked Dr Karan Singh. “We are incredibly proud to launch our redesigned galleries at the Amar Mahal Museum and hope that they will become spaces for artists, writers, and scholars to come together for important collaborations,” said Dr. Jyotsna Singh while inviting Jammu residents and visitors to engage with the region’s history at the museum.