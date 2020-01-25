Amandeep Medicity Hospital celebrates National Girl Child Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

AMRITSAR: Amandeep Medicity Hospital celebrated National Girl Child Day with an aim to offer more support and new opportunities for girls of the country. The Day is celebrated across nation to increase awareness among people about all inequalities and prejudices faced by the girl child in the society. “Today we are here to create awareness in the society about HPV vaccine which is prevention against cervical cancer. It is very important for girls of the age group from 9 to 14 years to get the vaccine,” said Dr Monica Maheshwari, Senior Consultant Gynecologist and Obstetrician, Amandeep Medicity Hospital.

“50 per cent of adolescent girls suffer from anemia and 42 per cent have Vitamin-D deficiency and only few complete their adolescent vaccinations. Lets pledge on this National Girls Child Day that we will ensure regular health check-ups and vaccinations for all our daughters across all ages. Let’s empower them both physically and mentally,” said Dr Jaslean Arora, Pediatrics, Amandeep Medicity Hospital.

“To provide new opportunities to girls for their social and financial development and in support of the nobel cause, Amandeep Group of Hospitals has taken an initiative to provide free cricket coaching to girls at Harbhajan Singh Institute of Cricket at Amandeep Cricket Ground. We believe that girls not only need to excel in education but also in sports and other fields of life,” informed Dr Jaslean.

Bhai Dharam Singh Khalsa Charitable Trust Sultanwind Amritsar also came together and took part in the celebration to fight against social stigma about girl child. Dr Anupreet Kaur threw light on importance of menstrual hygiene. Dr Amandeep Kaur, CEO Amandeep Group said, “The aim of this celebration was to uplift girl child and spread awareness among people regarding the consequence of female foeticide. Today people need to change their mindset for women and abstain from suppressing them.”