Amandeep Group organises workshop on quality improvement

STATE TIMES NEWS

AMRITSAR: Amandeep Group of Hospitals on Tuesday conducted a workshop on Quality Improvement at the auditorium hall of Amandeep College of Nursing.

Meaning of Quality, Need of Quality in Hospital, Benefits of quality improvement, quality tools, self-analysis of data, improvement in working system were covered in this workshop by Dr Ravi Kant Sharma, Quality Manager Amandeep Group and HoD Anaesthesia Department, and Arjun Mehra, Senior Manager- operations. Some special case studies were also presented to analyse the root cause analysis of any problem, to analyse the repetitive occurring problems, six-sigma versus traditional approach.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Amandeep Kaur, MD-cum-CEO, Amandeep Group of Hospitals said “We always focus to improve the quality of patient care. For the same reason, this workshop is organised which will definitely improve the patient care as well as personal life of employees of Amandeep Group.”

More than 75 officials from all the hospitals, OPD Clinics of Amandeep Group & from Amandeep College of Nursing attended the workshop.

