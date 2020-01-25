AM Hyundai launches ‘All New Aura’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: AM Hyundai, NH1 Bye Pass Road Jammu launched the most anticipated product of 2020-The All New Aura. Speaking at the launch function, Jatinder Gupta, Chairman AM Group said, “The All New Aura marks industry’s first and the most significant launch of Deacde-2020. The All New Aura conveys a Modern & Stunning Design, offering versatile characteristics exhibiting elegant styling and bold character form to deliver a fresh interpretation of Hyundai’s signature design language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ specifically crafted for progressive Urban and Millennial customers.”

The New Aura was unveiled by DGM SBI Jammu, Ajit Parashar in presence of AGM S S Bali, Chief Manager Anil Kumar and Rahul Kapoor. Managing Director, Sanjay Mahajan; Directors, Ankur Mahajan, Akshay Mahajan and Sudershan Mahajan and Secretary Chamber of Commerce, Gaurav Gupta were also present on the occasion.

“The All New Aura will be India’s only Sedan equipped BS-6 Diesel 1.2 Litre ECOTORQ Engine, offering Superior Power, Superior Performance and Fuel Efficiency. With class-leading features and superior performance, The All New Aura will be a game-changer product creating a new excitement and establish new benchmarks in the automobile industry,” he added.