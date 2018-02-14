Always ready to nurture, support talented youth: Farooq

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

SKCC members interact with NC President

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: President National Conference and Member of Parliament, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, on Monday, while interacting with the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Club (SKCC) members, emphasised that sports should occupy a central place in the lives of the country’s youth.

On this occasion, members of the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Club led by skipper Aman Cheema, Provincial Joint Secretary, Youth National Conference (YNC) held deliberation with the Party President on ranging issues that include promotion of sports among the rural youth, campaign against the alarming Drug menace among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr. Farooq, while complementing Aman Cheema and SKCC Club for their initiatives especially in the peripheral areas, assured every kind of support to the club.

“There are youngsters who need support, which we want to provide. We need to nurture and provide apposite opportunities for the talented youth”, Dr Abdullah expressed and said that it is overwhelming to see youth leader of YNC are not shy to take extra yard for the social awareness and promoting rural talent.

Later, Dr Farooq Abdullah also launched new cricket bat series (Star, Virat and Dragon) by Sunil Sports (Sunbro) industry besides presenting three cricket bats to SKCC members.

Prominent among the SKCC members present on the occasion included Rajeshwar Singh, Anil Langeh, Sumit Verma, Happy Singh, Rohit, Mukesh Sharma and Shahrukh Mir.