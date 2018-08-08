Always had to prove myself at every point: John Abraham

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: John Abraham has been working in films for nearly 15 years and has several commercially and critically acclaimed films to his credit but the actor says he had to “prove himself” at every point in his career.

Even though he garnered success in films like “Dhoom”, “Dostana”, “New York”, “Dishoom”, “Parmanu”, “Madras Cafe” among others, he was often criticised for his acting skills, primarily due to his modeling background.

“When you are a newcomer you always have to prove yourself. I always had to prove myself at every point, even after ‘Parmanu’. I don’t hold any grudges. I have a beautiful relationship with the industry.

“I was the captain in my school at the forefront of doing things. I always had an identity of myself. This very strong sense of self has put me in a situation today where I never wanted to be a part of any entourage or any camp. I have survived that way,” John told PTI.

It is being said that for outsiders it is important to network in the industry to get good work. But John says going to parties or manufacturing a relationship was never his style.

“In Bollywood, if you try too hard to make a relationship work, it won’t happen. I don’t try. My relationships with people are organic. I don’t try too hard to be someone’s friend.”

His choice of films as a producer from “Vicky Donor” to “Madras Cafe” to “Parmanu” has been lauded by audiences and John, 45, feels happy about this positive change in viewers who can “sniff out” a good movie.

“Honest content-driven films are surviving. Audience can sniff out a good and a bad film. You can manipulate the audience to get a massive opening. I am one of those few people who does not believe in the opening of the film,” he says.

“I believe in the Monday of the film. Your film is only good if it will last two or three weeks. That’s what we as actors, producers, directors shy away from because we are scared to accept failures.”

His next, “Satyameva Jayate” helmed by Milap Zaveri, is also a content-driven story, told in a massy, entertaining way, he says.

“‘Satyameva Jayate’ is today’s representation of the angry young man thing that happened when Amitabh Bachchan sir came out. It resonates with what happens in society today.

“There is a lot of anger which exists in the society. The world is being polarised. There are fringe elements, extremism but the father of it all is corruption. We are talking about that,” he says. (PTI)