ALTOA sets off to restore trekking route

LEH: In yet another positive initiative, a team of volunteers from All Ladakh Tour Operators Association (ALTOA) with support of Stakmo villagers set off on a trekking recce from Sabu to Egoo village on Monday morning.
This trek can be further extended to Sachukul near Pangong Lake.
Post flash flood this trek route needs restoration at few places.
The main idea is to sustain the trekking culture in Ladakh and to promote inbound business. Next summer ALTOA has such a few more plan to explore virgin trek routes and peaks since Ladakh is the hub of adventure tourism in India.
ALTOA believed that by promoting more treks, rural people will get direct benefit from tourism industry.
