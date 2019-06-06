Altering seating capacity of passenger vehicles will lead to seizure

Share Share 0 Share

SAHIL VERMA

JAMMU: Traffic Police on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory with regard to Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) asking their operators to religiously follow seating capacity norms failing which the passenger vehicles will be seized on the spot.

Traffic Police Office City Jammu today issued an advisory directing all the bus, matador-mini buses operators, drivers and owners to adhere to terms and conditions laid down in the Registration Certificates (RCs) of their vehicles (PSVs) by the concerned RTOs/ARTOs regarding seating capacity of the vehicles and to avoid enhancing of seating capacity which is contravention to rules.

The advisory reads, “All the operators/drivers/owners of PSVs (Buses/Mini buses) shall forthwith remove the extra seats fixed in their vehicles within the period of 20 days from the date of publication of this Advisory-cum-notice. Any of the PSV (Heavy, Medium or LMV), if found plying with extra seating capacity in contravention to Registration Certificates on the roads of Jammu City and Rural area, Traffic Police City Jammu is constrained to seize such vehicles on spot.”

When contacted, Vijay Singh Chib, President Mini-Bus Workers Union, Jammu Province, expressed resentment against the aforesaid order issued by the SSP, Traffic City Jammu. He said that such type of notice is draconian and unacceptable. Chib lamented that on one side the authorities are harassing the mini-bus operators by not issuing the fitness certificates and on the other they have issued such a harsh advisory hitting hard the already crumbling transport industry.

Traffic Police and the Regional Transport Authority, Jammu had directed the mini-bus operators and other commercial vehicles to install Global Positioning System (GPS) and Speed Governance System in vehicles operating in the State. Although, the Valley based public transport operators have been exempted from Global Positioning System (GPS) and Speed Governance.

Chib said “We are fully cooperating with the Traffic Police by giving concession to the students and differently-abled but the department is hell-bent to mar the interest of mini-bus operators by acting tough on two or three extra seats.”

“Despite authorities sympathetic approach in allowing the mini-bus operators to ferry five persons in excess to allowed passenger numbers, the Duty Traffic Inspectors (DTIs) are harassing the PSV operators by issuing Challans without giving a chance to aforesaid operators to present their case,” Chib said, adding that the Union will take-up the matter with the higher officials of Traffic Police to mount pressure for revoking the aforesaid advisory. He however, warned that if the concerned quarters will not heed to their demands especially with regard to installation of GPS, speed governance system and advisory on seating capacity, they will be left with no other option but to adopt the path of agitation.

Talking to STATE TIMES, SSP Traffic City Jammu Joginder Singh in firm tone said that the mini-bus operators have to strictly implement the advisory issued by the department.

“Any passenger vehicle plying with alteration in sitting capacity will be dealt strictly under Motor Vehicles Act,” SSP Traffic said.