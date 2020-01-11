ALSWAJ holds sports events

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: All Ladakh Students Welfare Association Jammu (ALSWAJ) organised annual sports events involving students from Union Territory of Ladakh presently studying at different institutions of Jammu at GGM Science College Ground, here.

The Secretary, BJP J&K Union Territory, Dr Suresh Ajay Magotra was Guest of Honour in this event, who gave away the prizes.

Speaking on the occasion, Magotra appreciated the association for holding the sports activities. He further said that such sports activities should be organised on regular basis so as to engage the youth.

Also present were Sunny Sangotra (BJYM UT Vice-President), Naeem (President ALSWAJ), Muffar Ali (executive member), Shakil Ahmad (ex President), Shakeel Zaki (ex President), Mohammad Hassanian Rocky (active member), Jahangir Khan (Warden Kargil Boys Hostel Channi Rama Jammu) and Feroz Ahmad (Advisor ALSWAJ).