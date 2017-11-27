Alphons takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

New Delhi: Union minister K J Alphons today took oath as the Rajya Sabha member before Upper House chairman Venkaiah Naidu.
Alphons, who is Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism, was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan in a bypoll earlier this month.
He took oath before Naidu, the Rajya Sabha chairman in the Chairman’s chamber in Parliament House, according to an official statement.
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P J Kurien and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel were also present on the occasion.
Alphons, a 1979 batch IAS officer, began his political journey by becoming an independent MLA backed by the CPI(M) in Kerala in 2006 but joined the BJP in 2011. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Quentin Tarantino laments rise of streaming sites
‘Padmavati’ row: No shooting for 15 mins across India tomorrow
IFFI director asks ‘S Durga’ maker to submit censored version
Reverence doesn’t mean you issue threats: Karan Singh on ‘Padmavati’ row
Actors booked for ‘forging’ documents to evade MV tax
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper