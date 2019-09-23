Alpha 7R IV mirrorless camera unveiled

State Times News

JAMMU: Sony unveiled the latest in its line of interchangeable lens mirrorless cameras on Sunday here, debuting the Alpha 7R IV, its top-of-the-line full-frame digital shooter aimed at pros. The new camera packs a walloping 61-megapixel sensor.

This Sony camera is clearly a shot across the bow at recent entrants into the full-frame mirrorless camera market. The programme was followed by a workshop, attended by number of photographers of Jammu, who were informed regarding various features of Alpha 7R IV.

Kapil Kapoor, President of Photographers Union, Jammu, Pardeep Manhas General Secretary and Bodh Raj cashier were also present.