Alok Kumar takes over as IGP Traffic, discusses issues related to traffic management

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Alok Kumar on Saturday took over as IGP Traffic J&K here and met officers of Traffic Wing and sought reports about the functioning of Traffic Police.

IGP inspected various sections of Traffic Headquarters and Range Headquarters and interacted with the traffic personnel.

Later, the IGP chaired a meeting at the Traffic Headquarters to discuss different issues related to the traffic management and issued directions to all the concerned for strict implementation.

The meeting was attended by SSP Traffic NHW, SSP (T) City Jammu, SSP (T) Rural Jammu, Additional SP (T) City Jammu, DySsP, DTIs, SOs and lower subordinates of Traffic Range Jammu.

During the meeting, IGP instructed the officers to maintain friendly relations and good approach with general public which in a long way will help in securing public co-operation in regulating the traffic in the State. He said that traffic personnel should always be visible on roads for traffic clearance, especially during peak hours.

Every SSP, DySP, DTI should visit colleges and schools in their respective areas and spread awareness about traffic rules/importance of safe driving amongst students, in consultation with the concerned principals.

IGP said that Deputy SsP and DTIs should provide causes of traffic congestion/jamming, with solution/action plan for decongestion of the same. He asked for strict observance of timing during which load carriers are barred from entering city limits and should take strict action against violators. Tractor Trolleys should not be allowed to be used commercially and trolleys of errant drivers should be seized.

IGP asked for strict action against vehicles without route permit, stunt bikers, overloading, wrong parking and other visible offences. He asked the personnel to be in proper uniform and turnout while on duty. He instructed SSP NHW to liaise with all the agencies involved in construction/widening of NHW to provide special teams at vulnerable and landslide prone areas to assist the traffic Police. IGP said that DTIs on NHW should ensure that they escort the tail vehicles of the traffic convoy up to the safe zone so that no vehicle is stuck in the landslide area.

Later IGP alongwith SSP (T) Jammu and other officers visited all important areas of the city and gave on spot directions to the traffic personnel. They also identified small parking places in the city to ease out the traffic jamming.