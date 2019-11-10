Almost 100 pc children in Bengal completely immunised: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that almost hundred per cent children in the state have been “completely immunised”.

On World Immunisation Day, Banerjee stressed the importance of immunisation against vaccine-preventable diseases and said it is essential for a healthy life.

“Today is World Immunisation Day. Immunisation against vaccine-preventable diseases is essential for a healthy life.

You will be happy to know that almost 100 per cent of the children in #Bengal have been completely immunised,” Banerjee tweeted.

World Immunisation Day is celebrated every year on this day to raise the awareness level of the people about the importance of getting timely vaccinations against vaccine preventable diseases. (PTI)