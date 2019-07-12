Allotment of MDF animals: Applicants asked to deposit fee

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Animal Husbandry Department Udhampur has asked the eligible applicants seeking allotment of Military Dairy Farm animals to deposit the fee to complete the process.

The department had invited applications from the residents of adjoining panchayats of Military Dairy Farm area of Udhampur district for the allotment of Military Dairy Farm animals to the BPL/SC/ST families @ Rs. 1000 per cattle.

A total of 426 applicants applied, out of which 420 Military Dairy Farm animals are being handed over in an impartial manner.

The beneficiaries were selected by the process of randomization in presence of the committee constituted by the District Development Commissioner and Officer In-charge Military Dairy Farm and Sarpanchs of surrounding Panchayats viz Sambal, Sial Jattan, Badali, Chakhar, Patta and sansoo.

The selected beneficiaries are informed to deposit Rs. 1000 (Cost of Animal) in the office of the Chief Animal Husbandry Officer to take the possession of the animals.