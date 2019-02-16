All the time for terrorists, no time for martyrs

Share Share 0 Share

DOST KHAN / ANCHOR

JAMMU: If reports are to be believed, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti did not visit the Srinagar Airport to lay wreath at the caskets carrying mortal remains of over 37 martyred CRPF braves, who laid down their lives in a gruesome fidayeen attack at Lethpora, Pulwama on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

What has changed in between 26th June 2016 and 14th February 2019 that changed the heart of so-called mainstream leader like Mehbooba Mufti that forced her to skip wreath laying ceremony?

STRIP SECURITY OF MAINSTREAM POLITICIANS

On 26th June 2016, Mehbooba Mufti did not only participate in the wreath laying ceremony of the eight CRPF brave hearts martyred a day earlier at Pampore on the national highway when terrorists opened fire at the vehicle they were travelling in, but she also remarked that she was “ashamed as a Muslim”. Apparently, she was referring to the gruesome act committed by terrorists then. After laying wreath, she had told reporters, “Nothing can be achieved by this…. We are only defaming Kashmir and the State by these acts. We also deal a setback to the religion we practice”.

But why did the former Chief Minister ignore wreath laying ceremony at Srinagar where Home Minister Rajnath Singh led the nation in bidding adieu to the brave hearts? She had no other engagements of visiting terrorists’ families as the one responsible for Lethpora attack had committed suicide to “enjoy the pleasures in heaven”.

One doesn’t know for certain whether she visited Adil Dar’s residence at Kakapora in Pulwama district to express her solidarity with the family of ‘Mujahid”. Internet services have been snapped in Jammu and hence no information.

This duplicity exposes the chameleon characteristic of the so-called mainstream actors of Kashmir, who say something when in power and something different once thrown out. After relinquishing chief ministership, Mehbooba Mufti has not been missing any opportunity to visit the residences of slain terrorists. As latest as on December 30, 2018, she along with some PDP workers visited the residences of four terrorists gunned down in an encounter in Pulwama district. She was hugely anguished over the alleged harassment of the families of terrorists. She hurled a threat to Governor Satya Pal Malik and the police, saying, “If they do it again, it will be bad for them”. Was she actually referring to retaliatory attacks on the forces? This aspect should not miss the attention of the investigators investigating Lethpora fidayeen attack.

After being dumped by the BJP, Mehbooba Mufti had herself admitted that her government withdrew 1,100 cases against stone pelters and got the offensive against terrorists and terror groups on hold during Ramzan, which later proved to be a Himalayan blunder as this period of moratorium gave ultras to regroup and revamp their operations against the forces. She has been the proponent of mercy to stone pelters, rehabilitation of surrendered terrorists and so on.

Visits of a former Chief Minister to slain terrorists entail huge security risks, which Mehbooba Mufti has been taking unabated, notwithstanding the fact that till a few months back she was a persona non-grata in Kashmir for having aligned with the BJP. How come a most hated mainstream politician is now accepted by not only the ‘aggrieved and disillusioned’ people but also the families of killed terrorists? In normal circumstances this ‘change of heart’ would raise eyebrows but given the DNA of the PDP, such acceptance by people does not surprise many. The terrorists, their supporters and separatists know how well she has served their cause while heading the government in Jammu and Kashmir. This must have been done at a cost. Is the nation paying this cost now in terms of enhanced terror activities?

Pulwama fidayeen attack has left the nation shell shocked. Even as enraged compatriots are grieving the martyrs, the Kashmir mainstream chose to give the provocation by skipping wreath laying ceremony. None of the former Chief Ministers attended the ceremony. The nation is spending poor tax-payers hard earned money on their security. According to reports, each former Chief Minister is enjoying the security blanket of 38 personnel, mostly drawn from the central forces. This accounts for Rs 7 crore on the security of each Chief Minister annually. Besides, lot many facilities are being provided to the former Chief Ministers and other so-called mainstream politicians. Do they deserve all this? Nation will have to think on realistic measures, which include stripping of security to the so-called mainstream leaders, who are actually soft separatists.