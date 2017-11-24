All talk, trash stays

Dear Editor,

There has been much talk in the country about Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for over three years now, but there is hardly any visible impact of it, except seeing leaders cleaning already clean spaces. Trash can still be seen piled up and strewn about, particularly around dustbins. No one cares even after it is pointed out to the authorities concerned. The bins can be seen overflowing with waste.

Roop Singh Negi,

Via-e-mail