All Star FC to meet Kargil United in final

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: All Star FC and Kargil United won in the semifinals and shall now meet each other for the title clash slated for tomorrow in the ongoing second phase of the Division-B Football Tournament, organised by DFA Jammu, at GGM Science College Ground, here.

Earlier, in the semifinals, All Star FC defeated Hero FC 2-1. Pardeep scored two goals striking in the 17th and 40th minutes while Divanshu reduced the margin netting the ball in the 32nd minute.

Meanwhile, in other semifinal, Kargil United trounced Climart FC by two goals to nil. Mohd Mussa (24th) and Mohd Esfandier (70th) were the goal scorers.

Today’s matches were officiated by the technical panel including Ajay Singh, Ankit Mehta, Abhishek Kumar, Honey Mehra, Ashish Kumar, Devanshu, Surjeet Par dhan and Ajay Sareen.