All precautions, self-discipline key to combat COVID-19: Vikramaditya

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Expressing grave concern over insufficient adherence by people to the guidelines set forth by the J&K Administration to stop the spread of the potentially fatal coronavirus, senior political leader and ex-MLC Vikramaditya Singh asked the populace of UT J&K to follow all the precautions and preventive measures religiously and stay alert to combat this ‘invincible’ challenge which the UT, the nation, and for that matter entire world is confronting with right now.

Pointing out large scale reluctance of people in following government directives, he said, “It is agonizing that despite ‘perilous and heartfelt consequences in affected countries’ general public in J&K is not taking things seriously and people are still venturing out like normal days. This trend needs to be contained henceforth or else J&K has to face colossal damage in the form of deaths and destruction. What is to be understood is that COVID-19 is an epidemic that can hurt anyone and everyone”.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Vikramaditya Singh urged the public at large to maintain self-discipline especially with regard to social distancing and personal hygiene to defeat this ‘lethal’ virus which is lately proving to be the most dangerous pandemic of all times. He said till date four positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in J&K UT and those affected are having travel history of coronavirus-hit nations.

He appealed to the people to follow religiously all the guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He said people should stay at their homes and do not venture out until and unless there is a dire need. “In case of any doubts they should self-quarantine and isolate themselves from others. Those having any symptoms should immediately go for medical tests and if the result is positive, they must admit themselves in designated government hospitals for treatment and early recovery”.

Referring to medical experts, he said that till now there is no treatment available for this virus thus prevention is the only cure. In a fervent appeal to those not abiding to government advisories, Vikramaditya said that coronavirus does not distinguish between people of different nations, professions or for that matter class viz. poor or elite, and therefore all are required to stay alert and cautious against this challenge to fight it with full might. “All the initiatives taken by the government will go in vain if people remain reluctant and ignorant. Public response and cooperation is the most significant factor in containing the spread of this virus and should be ensured by all means”, he maintained.

Vikramaditya has extended his gratitude to the members of medical fraternity who are working hard to keep people safe and protected.